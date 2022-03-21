Move Beyond organises academia meet on Career Counselling

Srinagar, Mar 21: Startup Move Beyond- A Career Counselling School organised one-day awareness cum brainstorming workshop on ‘Formulation of a comprehensive career index tool’ at National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar.
The event was sponsored by J&K Science Technology and Innovation Council.
Director NIT Srinagar, Prof. (Dr.) Rakesh Sehgal was the chief guest on the occasion. "There is no dearth of talent among students but they need proper guidance, counselling at the right time to enhance and encourage their capabilities,” he said.
Prof. Sehgal said there used to be very limited options in the past and today there are huge career avenues.
“The intervention of Move Beyond is apt and timely as there is a need to counsel the students for choosing a particular career path,” he said.
Institute’s Registrar, Prof. Syed Kaiser Bukhari appreciated the Move Beyond team for conducting a workshop on a relevant topic.
“Career Counselling helps students to understand their own strengths and weaknesses with regard to their present course or profession,” he said.
Head IIEDC, NIT Srinagar, Prof Saad Parvez, in his welcome address mentioned the initiatives IIEDC has taken to promote the innovative and start-up culture in the valley.
Prof. Geer Mohammad Ishaaq, Director Career Counselling and Planning Centre, University of Kashmir was the Guest of Honour.