Move to conduct DPC for teaching, non teaching employees in Ganderbal hailed

Srinagar, Jan 25: The District President JKECC Ganderbal, F A Raina, has hailed the Chief Education Officer Ganderbal Majid Ahmad Kohli Shb, Dy Chief Education Officer Ganderbal Nazir Ahmad Wani Shb and their entire team for successful conduct of DPC in favour of teaching and non teaching employees of district Ganderbal.
The Chief Education Officer Ganderbal resolved a long pending demand of employees for conduct of DPC for in-situ promotions that had been languishing over past several months.
In a statement Raina termed the successful conduct of DPC historical as more than 200 files were dispensed with in a single day.