Movement of fruits, vegetables, sacrificial animals to be facilitated on priority: Div Com

Srinagar: The Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole on Tuesday convened a meeting to facilitate hassle-free movement of perishable and essential commodities laden vehicles on NH44.

On the occasion, the Div Com said that the traffic police shall facilitate movement of vehicles of fruit, vegetable and sacrificial animals on priority.

Various fruit associations besides mutton and poultry dealers were directed to coordinate with administration for diversion of loaded vehicles through NH44 so that the trucks carrying essential and perishable products are given priority to ply on NH44.