MP, Chairperson DDC Budgam call on Lt Governor

Srinagar, May 10: Pramod Tiwari, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today at Raj Bhawan.
Tiwari discussed with the Lt Governor various issues of public importance and development in J&K.
Nazir Ahmad Khan, Chairperson, District Development Council Budgam also called on the Lt Governor and apprised him about various matters pertaining to development of the district.
The Lt Governor assured the Chairperson DDC Budgam of appropriate redressal of all the genuine issues put forth by him during the interaction.