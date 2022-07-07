MP, DDC chairpersons call on LG

Safina Baig while calling on the LG put forth various issues and demands about the development of Baramulla including the establishment of a Fire and Emergency station at village Nowgam besides completion and proper functioning of PHC at Wagoora.

Similarly, Tazeem Akhter also called on the LG and apprised him of various developmental issues of district Poonch.

Meanwhile, the Chairperson of the Disabled-Sports Association of J&K met the LG and put forth the demands about the welfare of the specially-abled sportspersons of J&K.