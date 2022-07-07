MP, DDC chairpersons call on LG

Srinagar: Member Parliament Tejasvi Surya, Chairperson District Development Council (DDC) Baramulla Safina Baig, Chairperson DDC Poonch Tazeem Akhter, and Chairperson of Disabled-Sports Association of Jammu and Kashmir called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan on Thursday.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Member Parliament and National President BJPYM, Tejasvi Surya along with a delegation of BJP Yuva Morch called on the LG and discussed several issues about the youth of J&K.
Safina Baig while calling on the LG put forth various issues and demands about the development of Baramulla including the establishment of a Fire and Emergency station at village Nowgam besides completion and proper functioning of PHC at Wagoora.
Similarly, Tazeem Akhter also called on the LG and apprised him of various developmental issues of district Poonch.
Meanwhile, the Chairperson of the Disabled-Sports Association of J&K met the LG and put forth the demands about the welfare of the specially-abled sportspersons of J&K.
The spokesman said that while interacting with the visiting delegations and representatives of the people, the LG assured them of appropriate redress of the genuine demands and issues on merit.