MP dedicates critical care equipment at PHC Bugam

Speaking about the various facets of patient care and the initiatives underway to improve the delivery of healthcare across the four districts of South Kashmir Parliamentary constituency, he said that he has so far rendered Rs five crore for upgradation of facilities at the health facilities in the four districts of South Kashmir Parliamentary constituency.

"In Charge constituency Kulgam Imran Nabi Dar highlighted the dearth of critical care and diagnostic equipment in PHC Bugam. Keeping up with our party's commitment towards enhancing the healthcare facilities, I readily allocated the amount for the procurement of the equipment. The equipment will process a game changer for diagnosis and treatment of various health conditions,” he said. Dar emphasised on the importance of patient-centred care and the department's commitment to ensure that Primary Health Centers (PHCs) and District Hospitals offer quality care with a focus on both the physical and emotional wellbeing of the patients.