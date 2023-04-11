MP Er  Gulam Ali takes assessment of developmental scenario in Anantnag

Anantnag, Apr 11: Member Parliament Er Gulam Ali undertook a developmental review of Anantnag here today at Khanabal.
On the occasion, sectoral officers of the district presented their departmental scenarios and achievements in various centrally sponsored schemes.
MP while enquiring Jal Shakti department about the Har Ghar Nal Say Jal was apprised that 65% habitation of the district are connected through tap water and 35 % habitation are yet to be connected for which works are under execution and the target will be achieved in stipulated timeline .
CEO apprised that campaigns and camps are being organised to enroll the dropout students besides informing about the rationalisation of the staff in schools.
CAO apprised that by applying the new technologies in the agriculture sector the economy of the agriculturists has been boosted to a great extent. CMO also informed about the golden card status and said the district is leading in the list of Golden card holders and cent percent saturation will be achieved in near future.
Similarly, the DSWO, CAO, CAHO, SE R&B, KPDCL, and other officers presented their achievements in various schemes and projects.
MP while speaking on the occasion said that the government is committed to providing the best services to the people at door steps besides bringing transparency.
He directed the officers to be patient to the people’s hearings and not to be politically biased besides ease access to the government schemes and ensure timely disposal.
He further emphasised on the upgradation of infrastructure of hospitals, education sector, health sector, R&B, agriculture sector, generation of employment, ease the process to get the benefits of old age pensions and benefits of other social security schemes.
The meeting was attended by DDC chairman, DC Anantnag, ADDC Annatnag, SE KPDCL, SE R&B, CMO, Joint Director Planning, Programme Officer ICDS, CEO,ACP,ACD,CAO,CAHO, DSHO,CHO,DSWO, ACL, LDM, Xens of Jal Shakti, PMGSY, R&B, Tehsildars, and other sectoral officers of the district.