MP Er  Gulam Ali takes assessment of developmental scenario in Anantnag

MP while enquiring Jal Shakti department about the Har Ghar Nal Say Jal was apprised that 65% habitation of the district are connected through tap water and 35 % habitation are yet to be connected for which works are under execution and the target will be achieved in stipulated timeline .

CEO apprised that campaigns and camps are being organised to enroll the dropout students besides informing about the rationalisation of the staff in schools.