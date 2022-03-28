MP govt ready to help Kashmiri Pandits resettle in J&K: Minister

To a question, Mishra, who is also the state government's spokesperson, said, I request Kashmiri Pandit brothers and sisters living in Madhya Pradesh that they should inform the home department if they wish to return (to their homeland). We will ensure and make arrangements for their return."



Asked about Congress Rajya Sabha member Vivek Tankha's comments that he will not watch Hindi film "The Kashmir Files" as he knows the pain of those displaced, Mishra said, I will request him (Takha) to provide a list of the Kashmiri Pandits in Madhya Pradesh who wish to go back Kashmir.

