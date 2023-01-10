MP Hasnain Masoodi calls for coordinated action to combat drug menace

The Lok Sabha member was informed that an aggressive public awareness campaign against drug abuse and drug addiction has been started by the administration and civil society groups and youth associated with the campaign.



Masoodi impressed upon the officers to take notice of the gravity of challenge and make coordinated efforts to combat the menace. Masoodi announced release Rs 10 lakh from MPLADS for setting up a rehabilitation centre for the drug addict victims.



The meeting also reviewed the progress made in elimination of Tuberculosis. It was stated that the district has made significant progress in eliminating Tuberculosis and necessary facilities were in place in all the PHCs for early diagnosis of the disease and timely treatment.

