MP Information Commissioner discusses RTI  implementation

Dr Raja Muzaffar who is also Chairman Jammu & Kashmir RTI Movement appreciated the work done by Vijay Manohar Tiwari as Information Commissioner in MP State Information Commission. He told information commissioner of MP that many progressive Central laws had been extended to JK post 370 but some laws related to governance especially RTI Act 2005 were not being properly implemented

"It was great to meet Vijay Manohar Tiwari an acclaimed Journalist & intellectual from Bhopal at my office in Srinagar today after 13 yrs. Few yrs back Mr Tiwari was appointed Information Commissioner in MP State Information Commission constituted under RTI Act 2005. He has issued some landmark judgements on RTI as Information Commissioner and his work during COVID 19 was appreciated as he would take up appeals via Watsapp calls" said Dr Raja Muzaffar in a statement