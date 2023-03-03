MP Khatana reviews development activities in Srinagar

Srinagar, Mar 3: Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha), Ghulam Ali Khatana, today chaired a meeting of officers to review development projects being executed in Srinagar district.
The meeting was attended by Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC) Srinagar, Joint Director Planning and other district officers.
MP took detailed assessment of various development projects being implemented by Rural Development, Education, Youth Services & Sports, Health & Medical Education, Jal Shakti, Power Development, Agriculture and allied departments.
During the meeting, ADDC briefed the MP about the status of developmental programmes being implemented in the district.
The MP was given a thorough presentation on implementation of Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSSs) and other beneficiary oriented schemes besides 100 percent saturation of these schemes in the district.
Speaking on the occasion, Khatana expressed satisfaction over the pace of progress on several development works.
While seeking feedback on each project, he called upon the officers to identify all the bottlenecks, if any, to achieve set targets in given timelines. He exhorted upon the officers to expedite the ongoing works for timely completion. He also asked the officers to remain available for the people so as to ensure timely redressal of their issues and concerns.