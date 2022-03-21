MP Masoodi asks govt to expedite work on tunnels, NH44 in Kashmir

New Delhi, Mar 21: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Member of Parliament (MP) from Anantnag Justice Hasnain Masoodi today sought push through on major tunnel and roads projects in Jammu and Kashmir.
While speaking on demands and grants under the ministry for road transport and highways 2022-2023 in the Lok Sabha today. Masoodi drew attention of the concerned ministry on the non-adherence to the benchmarks and quality of the work. “It is a point of concern why the maintenance cost of roads is increasing day by day. Bottlenecks in achieving the good standard of work is due to the lacunas in the gestation period that quite often results in inordinate delays and dwindling of the quality of work. The swift clearance from various stakeholders will drastically decrease the cost escalation and dwindling quality of construction,” he said.
Further alluding to the recurrence of fatal accidents, blockage on Srinagar-Jammu highway, he reiterated his demand for having an elevated road section between Ramban and Banihal.
He also asked the government to expedite work on Kastigarh- Desa Kapran, Zazran, Sadhana top, and Rajdani tunnels.