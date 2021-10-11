MP Masoodi chairs DISHA meet at Kulgam

The meeting was held to review the progress of various centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSSs) in the district.

Meeting was attended by DDC Chairperson, M Afzal Parrey, BDC, PRI and ULB members besides Additional District Development Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner Development, Joint Director Planning and other senior officers.

At the outset, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kulgam, Dr.BilalMohi-Ud-Din Bhat gave a detailed profile of the district, and through a power-point presentation he presented the details, achievements recorded under various centrally Sponsored schemes in the district.

During the meeting, the chair was informed that under PM-KISAN an amount of Rs. 81.20 Crore . was disbursed among beneficiaries and under Kisan Credit Card (KCC) a total of 70535 Cases were sponsored and 67764 Cases were disbursed with disbursement of Rs.774.49 Crore among these beneficiaries under this scheme.

It was also informed that under Ayushman Bharat, SEHAT scheme 299251 beneficiaries were registered and 227333 Golden Cards were also generated.

The chair was also apprised that a total of 52, 000 job card holders with 43 thousand active job card workers are in the district at present.

The Member Parliament was also informed that there is an estimated income of more than Rs. 1995.34 Crore accrued from different Agriculture/Horticulture activities which is the primary source of economy with huge potential of raising the average per capita income.

During the meeting, Masoodi took an extensive review of all schemes undertaken by different departments in the district, especially in Health, Education, PDD and Public Works besides social welfare etc.

District heads of various departments apprised the Member of Parliament about the status of different schemes taken up and their present status as on date.