MP Masoodi gives calling attention notice in LS

Srinagar, July 22: National Conference Member of Parliament Hasnain Masoodi on Friday moved a calling attention notice in Lok Sabha, voicing concern over the plight of 927 selected Finance Accounts Assistant (FAA) candidates.
Demanding that the selected candidates be appointed without any further delay, Masoodi said, “The selection process was completed in April this year after the completion of MR test and paper verification. The recent order of the government to investigate the selection process for the position of FAA has distressed the candidates. Fearing that the government may scrap the entire recruitment process, the candidates have hit the streets.”