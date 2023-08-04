MRSPTU announces special scholarship for J&K students

The university officials were in Srinagar to start on spot admission and counseling of the MRSPTU.

Dr. Karanvir Singh said the programmes were aimed to initiate joint need based academic, scientific and research programmes in collaboration between both the institutes in the broad area of Medical Sciences, Hospital Administration, Analytics, Engineering and Technology.

Giving details Dr. Singh said MBA Hospital Administration will be a two year (Four semesters) programme. While the Doctor of pharmacy (Pharm. D) is a 6 years programme and candidates will have five years of academic study and one year of internship during the programme. Both the programmes will run at University Campus, while the students will gain hands-on clinical training and experience at AIIMS.