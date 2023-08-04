MRSPTU announces special scholarship for J&K students

Srinagar, Aug 4: To promote new academic partnership, the Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University (MRSPTU), Bathinda in collaboration with All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bathinda has started MBA- Hospital Administration and Pharm. D and job oriented courses from the current Academic Session (2023-24) to meet the challenges in the healthcare and management of hospitals.
The Punjab Government established MRSPTU, Bathinda (Punjab) will provide a golden opportunity to students of far flung areas of Jammu and Kashmir with a world class quality technical education along with attractive scholarship schemes for J&K students, all Welfare schemes of the center and state government in the premier institute of Punjab Government.
This was stated at a press conference in Srinagar by MRSPTU, Chairman Admission Cell, Dr. Karanvir Singh who was accompanied by Chairman Aryans Group of Colleges, Chandigarh and Punjab Unaided Colleges Association, president , Dr. Anshu Kataria, Dean Consultancy and Industry Linkage, Dr. Manjeet Bansal, Director Public Relations, Sh. Harjinder Singh Sidhu and Director Training and Placement, Er. Harjot Singh Sidhu.
The university officials were in Srinagar to start on spot admission and counseling of the MRSPTU.
Dr. Karanvir Singh said the programmes were aimed to initiate joint need based academic, scientific and research programmes in collaboration between both the institutes in the broad area of Medical Sciences, Hospital Administration, Analytics, Engineering and Technology.
Giving details Dr. Singh said MBA Hospital Administration will be a two year (Four semesters) programme. While the Doctor of pharmacy (Pharm. D) is a 6 years programme and candidates will have five years of academic study and one year of internship during the programme. Both the programmes will run at University Campus, while the students will gain hands-on clinical training and experience at AIIMS.