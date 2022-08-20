MRSPTU announces special scholarships for J&K students

The varsity administration including the University Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Buta Singh Sidhu along with his team arrived in Srinagar for what they called branding of the University established in Bathinda (Punjab) a few years ago. Addressing the media persons here, the VC of the University said they will provide a golden opportunity to students of far flung areas of Jammu and Kashmir to get quality education besides the placements in government as well as private sector after completion of their degrees from the University.

“We have a history of providing a safe and conducive atmosphere to Kashmiri students as has been witnessed in the past. Not a single incident of harassment with Kashmiri students was reported during the last few years,” he said.