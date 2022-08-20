MRSPTU announces special scholarships for J&K students

Srinagar, Aug 20: The Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University (MRS-PTU) administration on Saturday said it is offering special scholarships and welfare schemes to the Valley students, noting that the varsity wants to enroll meritorious students of Kashmir.
The varsity administration including the University Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Buta Singh Sidhu along with his team arrived in Srinagar for what they called branding of the University established in Bathinda (Punjab) a few years ago. Addressing the media persons here, the VC of the University said they will provide a golden opportunity to students of far flung areas of Jammu and Kashmir to get quality education besides the placements in government as well as private sector after completion of their degrees from the University.
“We have a history of providing a safe and conducive atmosphere to Kashmiri students as has been witnessed in the past. Not a single incident of harassment with Kashmiri students was reported during the last few years,” he said.
He said the reputed faculty at the varsity will help the J&K students to realize their dreams in higher education. “Our University will also provide attractive scholarship schemes for J&K students as well,” he said.
Listing the scholarships available for the students, he said the J&K students can avail Punjab Chief Minister Scholarship for meritorious students up to 100 percent fee waiver for brilliant students, besides Welfare Schemes of the Centre and state government for other students.
Notably MRS-PTU Bathinda is a state university established by the Government of Punjab in the name of Maharaja Ranjit Singh popularly known as 'Sher-e-Punjab'.
The admission for academic session 2022-23 is open for Engineering, Architecture and Planning, Commerce and Management, Pharmacy, Food Science and Technology, Agriculture, Aeronautical, Aerospace, Computational Sciences and other courses.
The university is spread over 150 acres of land with royal architecture and modern infrastructure and has four constituent colleges which include Punjab State Aeronautical Engineering College, Patiala, Punjab Institute of Technologies (PIT's) at Moga , Rajpura (Patiala), Nangarh (Bathinda) and around 60 affiliated colleges. MRS-PTU has Centers of Excellence, choice based credit system, latest curricula and best global literature.