MTMP Phase 2: Review meeting held in Sopore

Sopore, Mar 10: A review meeting under My Town My Pride (MTMP) phase 2nd was held today here in Sopore on Friday.
The review meeting was held under the chairmanship of visiting officer Fayaz Ahmad Fayaz, Joint Director of Industries & Commerce of J&K UT. The meeting was also attended by the President Municipal Council Sopore Masarat Kar and Addl. Deputy Commissioner Sopore (ADC) Tariq Ahmad Reshi and ward Councilors of Municipal Council Sopore.
In the meeting officers and councilors discussed the development issues of the town.
During the meeting, the visiting officer listened to various officers of departments and councilors and discussed the developmental issues of the town. Later he took feedback from the officers and councilors and asked concerned officers to redress the grievances of the people in a time-bound manner.