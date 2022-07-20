Mud houses get a commercial look in Ganderbal

Srinagar: Mud houses that used to be considered humble dwellings are making a comeback, this time in a commercial look.
Situated in Kijpora village of Kangan area of Ganderbal district, ‘Kulube Cottages’ comprise three mud houses with modern amenities but traditional architecture.
These mud houses have been built on the banks of the picturesque Nallah Sindh at Kangan and are attracting tourists who are eager to experience the authentic Kashmiri heritage and culture.
Though having traditional hay roofs and old doors and windows, the mud houses are equipped with every modern facility.
On his social media handle, Director Industries Kashmir, Mahmood Ahmad Shah posted, “You don’t need 300 rooms to make a statement.
With just three rooms, a simple intervention is doing all the talking. Visited the property and found it soulful. More such properties are needed to make the guests realise that they are in Kashmir. Kudos to the proprietor of Kulube Cottages.”
These mud houses have a luggage room, a bathroom, a living area, and a veranda.
Talking to Greater Kashmir, proprietor of Kulube Cottages, Sameer Majid said, “The aim is to promote and preserve our tradition and heritage besides providing the present generation a view of our rich heritage, culture, and tradition that Kashmir is known and famous for.”
Apart from offering a traditional living style, Kulube Cottages also serves traditional dishes including Wazwan to the guests and a chance to experience rural life.