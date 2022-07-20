Mud houses get a commercial look in Ganderbal

Srinagar: Mud houses that used to be considered humble dwellings are making a comeback, this time in a commercial look.

Situated in Kijpora village of Kangan area of Ganderbal district, ‘Kulube Cottages’ comprise three mud houses with modern amenities but traditional architecture.

These mud houses have been built on the banks of the picturesque Nallah Sindh at Kangan and are attracting tourists who are eager to experience the authentic Kashmiri heritage and culture.