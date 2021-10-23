Mudslide buries 3 of a nomadic family, another critical in south Kashmir’s Tral

Awantipora, Oct 23: Three nomads including two women died while another was critically injured on Saturday after their makeshift tent came under the debris of a mudslide triggered by incessant rains in Noorpora area of Tral in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.
An official said that the incident happened when a boundary wall collapsed in Kanji Nag, Noorpora toppling the makeshift tent.
“The locals, Police, and CRPF soon rushed to the spot and started a rescue operation,” he said. An official said that after hectic efforts, all four were rescued and rushed to the hospital, but three among them succumbed on the way.
“The condition of another one is stated to be critical,” he said.
The deceased have been identified as IrshadBargud, MahnazAkhter, and Wahab Jan all from Reasi district of Jammu. Officials said that the debris was cleared and the nomadic families were shifted to safer places.