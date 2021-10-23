Mudslide buries three of a family, another critical in J&K's Tral

Quoting officials, news agency GNS reported that the mudslide toppled the makeshift tent belonging to one Irshad Ahmad son of Abdul Gafoor near Mini Secretariat Noorpora Tral.

Soon, locals, later joined by police, launched a rescue operation and rescued all four persons in critical condition from the debris and took them to hospital, an official said.



However three among them succumbed to the injuries at the hospital while the condition of another remains to be critical, a police officer told GNS. He said that the injured has been shifted to Srinagar hospital for specialized treatment.