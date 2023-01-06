Mufti Mohammad Syeed  was a visionary leader: Arif  Laigaroo

Srinagar, Jan 6: PDP’s ex- State Secretary Youth and Constituency Incharge Habba Kadal Arif Laigaroo has paid rich tributes to party founder and former Chief Minister Mufti Muhammad Sayeed on his seventh death anniversary.
In a statement, Laigaroo described Mufti as a visionary political leader with a commitment to transform J&K into a developed and a prosperous state.
He recalled the unyielding attitude of the PDP founder President to take on varied challenges in his entire political career and his dedication towards ameliorating the lot of weaker sections of the society.
“Mufti sahib was passionate about politics as a tool of reform and relentlessly strived for the development of all the regions of J&K. Mufti sahib was a self-respecting, seasoned and thinking politician. Irrespective of the differing political spaces that we occupy, he rose above party politics and was extremely respectful in his dealings with us. His untimely death has left a huge void in the politics of J&K”, Laigaroo added.
He said that party workers and leaders have faced the worst over the last few years due to a constant plot to weaken the party across Jammu and Kashmir.
Laigaroo said the battle of resistance aimed at the restoration of constitutional and legal rights of Jammu and Kashmir residents was tough, but “nothing is impossible if we have the determination and will”.
The PDP leader added that the political life of Mufti Muhammad Sayeed is a guiding force for the PDP cadre where service before self is the main principle.