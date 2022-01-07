Mufti Sayeed’s 6th Death Anniversary | BJP broke PDP into pieces: Mehbooba

Anantnag, Jan 7: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti Friday said that the government led by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was scared of her party’s agenda.
“I don’t understand why they are afraid of PDP. They have already broken our party into pieces. We are not carrying guns or stones in our hands. The fact is they are afraid of our agenda. They are afraid of people who talk of resolution of Kashmir issue and restoration of the special status of J&K,” Mehbooba said talking to PDP workers after paying homage to her father and party founder Mufti Muhammad Sayeed on his sixth death anniversary at Dara Shikov Garden in south Kashmir’s Bijbehara town.
Earlier, Mufti said that her workers were not allowed to proceed towards the graveyard for Fateh Khawani.
“It was not even a political activity today. We had only gathered to offer prayers for our leader who all his life strived for the resolution of the Kashmir issue and peace. Let me make it clear to them we are not scared of anyone and will resist restoring our dignity and honour,” she said.
Calling the opening of J&K for real estate investors “open loot”, Mufti said it was time for everyone in J&K to resist the move.
“We all – Kashmiris, Dogras, Gujjars, and Paharis should wake up and resist, or else people here won’t be left with a place to even land their feet,” she said.
Mufti later took a pledge from her workers to keep resisting peacefully for the resolution of the Kashmir issue without picking up arms or stones.
“Thousands of people have sacrificed their lives for this issue, thousands of women have been widowed, and children orphaned,” she said.
“Whatever they have snatched from us has to be returned with interest,” Mufti said referring to the August 5, 2019 decision of revoking Article 370 and Article 35-A.