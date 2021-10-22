Kashmir

Mufti targets J&K admin over seizure of two-wheelers in Kashmir

The Internet services on a dozen towers -- mostly in the areas where non-local labourers were killed in the past week -- was snapped three days ago.
Two wheelers being stopped at a checkpoint in Lal Chowk area of Srinagar on Monday October 18, 2021.Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
Press Trust of India

Srinagar, Oct 22 (PTI) PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Friday said the seizure of a large number of bikes by police in Kashmir was a "collective punishment" and a means to "snatch" the livelihood of the youth.

Ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's likely visit to Kashmir this weekend, many riders have alleged that their two-wheelers were seized by police without even checking the documents and they were asked to collect their vehicles after October 26.

"J&K admin's recent spree of seizing bikes in Kashmir is a collective punishment & another way to snatch whatever means Kashmiri youth have to earn their livelihood in a dignified manner. Contrary to GOIs claims of providing jobs, they are doing the opposite," Mufti wrote on Twitter.

Police said the seizing of two wheelers was part of routine anti-terror measures.

"Seizing some bikes and shutting down of internet of some towers is purely related to #terror #violences. It has nothing to do with visit of the Hon'ble HM," IGP Kashmir zone Vijay Kumar tweeted.

The Internet services on a dozen towers -- mostly in the areas where non-local labourers were killed in the past week -- was snapped three days ago.

