Mughal road reopens for traffic after three days

Poonch, Nov 17: The authorities on Thursday reopened historic Mughal road connecting twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri with Shopian in South Kashmir for traffic.
Quoting officials, news agency GNS reported that the vehicles were permitted to move after snow clearance work was completed on the thoroughfare.
The road had been shut for the past nearly four days after snowfall around Pir Ki Gali on Monday.
DySP Traffic Rajouri-Poonch Range, Aftab Bukhari confirmed the opening of the road for traffic.