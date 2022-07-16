Muharram arrangements reviewed at Budgam
Budgam: Police in Budgam chaired a review meeting regarding preparedness for forthcoming Muharram-ul-Haram and Independence Day-2022. Besides the general crime scenario of the district was also reviewed.
The meeting was chaired by SSP Budgam Tahir Saleem-JKPS at District Police Headquarters Budgam. The meeting was attended by ASP Budgam Gowhar Ahmad-JKPS, all SDPOs, DySP PC Budgam, DySP PC Chadoora, DySP DAR DPL Budgam, Sr. PO DPO Budgam, all SHOs and Incharge PPs of the district.
SSP Budgam was briefed by the officers present in the meeting about the overall security scenario and security measures being adopted to counter the challenges in their respective areas.
SSP Budgam highlighted the security measures/preparations to be put in place in connection with upcoming Muharram-ul-Haram and Independence Day-2022 celebrations.
Law and order scenario, follow up of previous meetings and various security measures were also discussed for ensuring peace and stability in the district.
Besides investigation of crime cases, status & their disposal and other issues related to accountable policing were also discussed.
During the meeting, discussions on various issues regarding Muharram arrangements were also made.
The chairing officer emphasized upon the participating officers to perform their assigned task pertaining to Muharram-ul-Haram in professional manner.