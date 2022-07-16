Muharram arrangements reviewed at Budgam

SSP Budgam was briefed by the officers present in the meeting about the overall security scenario and security measures being adopted to counter the challenges in their respective areas.

SSP Budgam highlighted the security measures/preparations to be put in place in connection with upcoming Muharram-ul-Haram and Independence Day-2022 celebrations.

Law and order scenario, follow up of previous meetings and various security measures were also discussed for ensuring peace and stability in the district.

Besides investigation of crime cases, status & their disposal and other issues related to accountable policing were also discussed.