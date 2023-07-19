Muharram arrangements reviewed in Baramulla

Baramulla, July 19: In order to ensure smooth and peaceful conduct of Muharram processions in Baramulla and to take a holistic view of the facilities being extended to people during the holy month of Muharram-ul-haram, SSP Baramulla Amod Ashok Nagapure along with SDM Pattan Faheem Bihauqi and SDPO Pattan Mohammad Nawaz reviewed Muharram preparedness and visited various Imambaras, where from Muharram processions are expected to be carried out.
During his visits, SSP Baramulla also interacted with prominent citizens and Intizamiya committees for the hassle-free conduct of Majlis and processions. Special attention was given to crowd management, ensuring the smooth flow of processions, and maintaining public order during the period.
While responding to the suggestions and issues put forth by the representatives of the community, visiting officers assured them that all their genuine demands will be looked into on priority. SSP Baramulla urged all concerned stakeholders to cooperate and extend their support to ensure the success of Muharram-ul-Haram observances while maintaining peace and harmony in the district.