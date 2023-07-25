Muharram arrangements reviewed in Ganderbal

Ganderbal, July 25: In order to take first hand appraisal of arrangements being put in place for holy month of Muharram, the Chairperson, District Development Council (DDC) Ganderbal, NuzhatIshfaq and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal, Shyambir today visited Dub Ganderbal to review the Muharram arrangements there.
On the occasion, the duo visited Imambara Dub and took stock of the availability of essential arrangements put in place for the smooth conduct of congregations and mourning processions during the Muharram-ul-Haram days.
They interacted with the ImambaraIntezamia Committee and enquired about the facilities available for them.
The DC enquired about the facilities being put in place by various departments and locals apprised him about several issues regarding health care, street lights, sanitation, and other issues.
Detailed discussions for effective management of the issues raised were held with the concerned departments.
While replying to the issues, the DC said that line departments are already directed to ensure all related arrangements pertaining to their departments are put in place where main majlis' and processions are held during Muharram days.
Additional District Development Commissioner, Mushtaq Ahmad Simnani; TehsildarWakura, Chief Medical Officer Ganderbal, BDC Chairperson Wakura and other concerned officials were present on the occasion.