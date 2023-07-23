Muharram arrangements reviewed in Pulwama

The DC listened to the demands of people patiently and issued on spot instructions to all the concerned departments to fulfill them within stipulated time. He assured the locals that their legitimate demands will be resolved immediately, particularly pertaining to Muharram, so that mourners may not face any difficulty.

On the occasion, the Chief Medical Officer and officers of the Health Department were asked to keep first aid facilities, Medical teams and Ambulances available in the areas and also accompany the processions to ensure immediate first aid/ medical treatment. She was also asked to keep available pediatrician on call to facilitate the sick children.