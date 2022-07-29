Muharram guides people towards standard virtues of patience, perseverance: Dr Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar, July 29: National Conference (NC) President and Member of Parliament from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah and Vice President (VP) Omar Abdullah on the very onset of Muharram Ul Haraam said the holy month guides people towards the standard virtues of patience, perseverance and piety.
In his message at the very onset of the revered month of Muharram ul Haraam, Dr. Farooq said, “At the very onset of the holy month, which marks the supreme sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Aaali Mukam (AS), I urge the younger generation to learn from the incomparable qualities that were in the personality of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS). The month is of great historical importance as it was during this month that the grand-son of Prophet of Islam (PBUH), Hazrat Imam Husain (AS) sacrificed his life, along with his family members and associates for the sake of the cardinal principles laid down by Holy messenger of Islam (PBUH).”
Omar Abdullah in his message on the onset of the holy month said, “The holy month of Muharram-ul-Haram is of unique importance in terms of virtue, glory and sanctity. This month reminds us of the great sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Aali Makam for the cardinal and just principles of Islam. I hope and pray that the holy month inspires us to take the path of devotion and commitment to the cause of truth despite manifest difficulties and hardships,"