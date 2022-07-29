Muharram guides people towards standard virtues of patience, perseverance: Dr Farooq Abdullah

In his message at the very onset of the revered month of Muharram ul Haraam, Dr. Farooq said, “At the very onset of the holy month, which marks the supreme sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Aaali Mukam (AS), I urge the younger generation to learn from the incomparable qualities that were in the personality of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS). The month is of great historical importance as it was during this month that the grand-son of Prophet of Islam (PBUH), Hazrat Imam Husain (AS) sacrificed his life, along with his family members and associates for the sake of the cardinal principles laid down by Holy messenger of Islam (PBUH).”