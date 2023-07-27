Muharram procession held after three decades in Srinagar: LG Manoj Sinha

Top police officers and the officials from the administration were present on the occasion. Shia leaders expressed their gratitude to the LG administration for the historic decision.

The LG further said that street violence no longer exists in Kashmir and that people suffered a lot due to shutdown calls in the past. “Street violence that was once a routine in the Valley, no longer exists in Kashmir. At one point of time, shutdown calls were a regular feature but people were the ultimate sufferers,” he said, adding that today peace is prevailing and people are breathing freely.

He said that Kashmir is not known for its beauty only but for multiple cultures and Sufism. “Valley is the land of Sufis and the hub of Sufism,” he said. The LG said that respecting culture and all religions has been Kashmir's tradition for decades. “I would say if Islam is milk, Hinduism is Sugar,” the LG said. “Treating everyone equally is the real Sufism and its message,” he said.

He said that there is no other place in the world best known for communal harmony and brotherhood than Kashmir. “Sufism keeps the flock together and helps break the barriers of religion, caste and sex,” he said.

He said today, Kashmir is witnessing peace. “Peace is imperative for development. If there is no peace, development can’t take place,” the LG said.

Present on the occasion, Governor of Kerala, Arif Muhammad Khan said that teaching of revered Saint Sheikhul Alam (RA) is being followed across the world and that’s why “he is known as Sheikh-ul-Alam not Sheikh-ul-Kashmir.” “Following the teachings of this great saint helps one understand the real meaning of Sufism,” he said.