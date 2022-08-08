Muharram procession taken out in Surankote

Hundreds of devotees from across the area took part in the religious procession. Officials said that procession was taken out amid tight security arrangements with senior officers including Deputy Inspector General of Police, Rajouri Poonch range Dr. Haseeb Mughal, Additional Deputy Commissioner Poonch Dr. Basharat Hussain, Additional SP Poonch Mushim Ahmed, taking part. The procession of Muharram was held under the banner of different religious organisations that deal with observing the events in the month of Muharram.