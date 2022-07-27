Muharram processions to be allowed on specified routes only: Div Com Kashmir

Srinagar, Jul 27: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir P K Pole on Wednesday said that Muharram processions will be allowed only on specified routes, which have been already notified by the authorities.
Pole made the statement at Central Imam Bara in Budgam during his whirlwind tour to the religious sites to review the arrangements ahead of Muharram, news agency KNO reported. He said that decisions regarding Muharram processions have been taken at the appropriate level.
“Muharram processions will be allowed only on the already permitted routes. All the concerned have also been requested to hold processions through those routes only,” he added.