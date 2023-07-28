Muharram Processions | Traffic Police issue route plan for Srinagar-Baramulla Highway

It is important to mention that the traffic movement on Srinagar-Baramulla National Highway shall remain affected w.e.f. 8:30 a.m. upto 1 pm from Pattan to Mirgund tomorrow for which the traffic advisory is issued for the information of the general public.

As per the advisory, the route plan for north Kashmir based vehicles leading towards Srinagar (Uri-Baramulla based Vehicles) will ply from Khawajabagh -Kanispora-Delina -Sangrama -Putkhah-Choora- Hygam-Rangi-Hamray-Sumbal-HMT Srinagar and for Kupwara/ Handwara/ Sopore vehicles the vehicles will ply from Sangrama-Putkhah- Choora- Hygam-Rengi-Hamray-Sumbal-HMT Srinagar.