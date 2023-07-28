Muharram Processions | Traffic Police issue route plan for Srinagar-Baramulla Highway

Baramulla, July 28: In view of the 10th Muharram processions to be carried out across Baramulla tomorrow, District Police Headquarters Baramulla today issued a traffic diversion plan on Srinagar-Baramulla National Highway for medium and light motor vehicle for the smooth observance of processions besides ensuring hassle-free movement of vehicular traffic.
It is important to mention that the traffic movement on Srinagar-Baramulla National Highway shall remain affected w.e.f. 8:30 a.m. upto 1 pm from Pattan to Mirgund tomorrow for which the traffic advisory is issued for the information of the general public.
As per the advisory, the route plan for north Kashmir based vehicles leading towards Srinagar (Uri-Baramulla based Vehicles) will ply from Khawajabagh -Kanispora-Delina -Sangrama -Putkhah-Choora- Hygam-Rangi-Hamray-Sumbal-HMT Srinagar and for Kupwara/ Handwara/ Sopore vehicles the vehicles will ply from Sangrama-Putkhah- Choora- Hygam-Rengi-Hamray-Sumbal-HMT Srinagar.
Similarly, the route plan for Hamray-Pattan based vehicles towards Srinagar (Hamray -Pattan based vehicles) will be from Zangam- Goolipora- Khore- Nowlari- Hagerpora- Kungamdara- Maharajpora- Gund Khawaja Qasim- Archanderhama- Nooripora- Railway Station Mazhama- Magam- Narbal- Srinagar.
However, the route plan for Srinagar based vehicles towards Baramulla has been devised and will ply from Srinagar-Narbal- Chichlora- Lalpora- Mamoosa- Sherpora- Zangam- Pattan- Palhalan- Hyderbeigh- Hamray- Baramulla.
Meanwhile, through the medium of this release, the commuters have been requested to plan their travel accordingly and cooperate with the traffic authorities for the convenience of the people.