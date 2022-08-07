Muharram restrictions imposed for larger public good, inconvenience regretted: police

Srinagar Aug 7: Police on Sunday said the restrictions imposed in jurisdictions of 8 police stations of Srinagar city near the one prohibited route was done so as to ensure that law & order situation doesn't arise.
"Due to restrictions, general public and tourists had to face certain inconvenience which is regretted but this was done for larger public good of ensuring a peaceful day devoid of any scope whatsoever of communal/sectarian clashes or altercation with police/forces, " a police spokesman said.
He said some youth "sporadically tried to come out individually at certain places but they were taken into preventive custody without using any force and without using tear gas etc". "Neither any anti-national slogan nor any communal slogan was heard today. Thus no case was registered today unlike last year's 8th Muharram, " added police.
"Restrictions of travel in these areas is being removed now. Overall situation remained completely peaceful in Srinagar city".