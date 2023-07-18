Muharram-ul-Haram | ADGP Kashmir, Div Com hold meeting with Shia community representatives

Srinagar, July 18: Additional Director General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar along with Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, co-chaired a review meeting with representatives of Shia community to assess the preparedness for the upcoming religious observance of Muharram-ul-Haram.
The meeting was attended by DC Srinagar, SSP Srinagar, SSP PCR Kashmir, SSP CID, SSP Traffic, SP Headquarters Srinagar, besides prominent representatives of various Shia community members were also present.
The meeting held at PCR Kashmir, aimed to ensure a smooth and peaceful conduct of the events associated with Muharram-ul-Haram. The review meeting covered a wide range of topics related to the security, logistics, traffic management, and other pertinent aspects of Muharram-ul-Haram observances.
ADGP Kashmir, DivComm Kashmir, and the attending representatives discussed and evaluated previous years' experiences to identify potential areas of improvement. Special attention was given to crowd management, ensuring the smooth flow of processions, and maintaining public order during the period.
The chairing officers held an interaction with prominent representatives of Shia community and sought their suggestions for the hassle-free conduct of Muharram-ul-Haram. While responding to the suggestions and issues put forth by the representatives of Shia community members, officers assured them that all their genuine demands will be looked into on priority.
Recognising the significance of Muharram-ul-Haram and the importance of facilitating peaceful observances, ADGP Kashmir reaffirmed the commitment in providing all necessary support and security arrangements. DivComm Kashmir also assured the representatives of Shia community that all facilities including Electricity, water, medical facilities will be provided during the Muharram-ul-Haram.
Vijay Kumar expressed his gratitude to the representatives of the Shia community for their active involvement during the review meeting. Their collaboration will continue to be sought throughout the preparations for Muharram-ul-Haram, fostering a sense of unity and inclusivity.
The ADGP Kashmir and DivComm Kashmir urged all concerned stakeholders to cooperate and extend their support to ensure the success of Muharram-ul-Haram observances while maintaining peace and harmony in the valley.