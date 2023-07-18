Muharram-ul-Haram | ADGP Kashmir, Div Com hold meeting with Shia community representatives

The meeting was attended by DC Srinagar, SSP Srinagar, SSP PCR Kashmir, SSP CID, SSP Traffic, SP Headquarters Srinagar, besides prominent representatives of various Shia community members were also present.

The meeting held at PCR Kashmir, aimed to ensure a smooth and peaceful conduct of the events associated with Muharram-ul-Haram. The review meeting covered a wide range of topics related to the security, logistics, traffic management, and other pertinent aspects of Muharram-ul-Haram observances.