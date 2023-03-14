Multi-Tasking staff at GMC Srinagar demand promotion

A delegation of MTS told Greater Kashmir that the promotion of scores of staff members across different cadres was due over a year back, but due to unknown reasons, they are made to suffer. “We submitted all the documents long back and cleared all the formalities. Despite being eligible from the year 2021, we are made to suffer. We have given years of service to the department, and despite being eligible, the rightful promotion is not being granted,” said an aggrieved.

The staff said that many employees from other cadres were granted the promotion but not them. They said their file has been pending for over a year, and no one is paying heed to the issue. “Despite multiple representations to the department and over two dozen representations to J&K grievance cell, our pleas are falling on deaf ears,” said another candidate.