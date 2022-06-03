Multidisciplinary research workshop concludes at KU’s north campus

The two-day workshop was organised by Research Centre, North Campus, and inaugurated by Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan as chief guest, while Dean Academics Prof Farooq Masoodi and Registrar Dr Nisar A Mir were guests of honour at the inaugural session.

Dean Research Prof Irshad A Nawchoo delivered the valedictory speech, discussing in detail the need for carrying out research “which will provide good dividends”.