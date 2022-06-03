Multidisciplinary research workshop concludes at KU’s north campus

Srinagar, June 3: A multidisciplinary workshop on research methodology concluded at the North Campus, University of Kashmir.
The two-day workshop was organised by Research Centre, North Campus, and inaugurated by Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan as chief guest, while Dean Academics Prof Farooq Masoodi and Registrar Dr Nisar A Mir were guests of honour at the inaugural session.
Dean Research Prof Irshad A Nawchoo delivered the valedictory speech, discussing in detail the need for carrying out research “which will provide good dividends”.
On the concluding day, Prof Mushtaq A Darzi, Director UGC-HRDC KU delivered a lecture on “Research Methodology Sampling, Designing and Management” and motivated the participants on how to keep pace with new research trends and survive in the present world of research by choosing research problems having social and market relevance.