Multilevel car parking coming up in Shopian to overcome traffic congestion

Shopian, Aug 13: To do away with the traffic congestion in south Kashmir’s Shopian town, the Municipal Council Shopian( MCS) is building a multilevel car parking in the area.
The project, according to the MCS officials, has been recently approved by the Directorate of Urban Local Bodies Kashmir.
The thoroughfares and streets of apple rich Shopian town witness heavy traffic with most motorists parking their vehicles haphazardly on the roadsides due to the lack of ample parking slots.
The roadside parking is one of the key reasons for preventing the seamless movement of traffic in the town.
The MCS authorities recently decided to convert a spacious park, located near the police station into a parking slot and construct a multilevel car parking facility.
“The estimated cost of the phase first of the project is Rs 498 lakhs”, said Suhail Malik, Executive Officer MCS.
He said that MCS had already issued an administrative approval and the work would be executed within 4 to 5 weeks.
According to Malik, the initiative will resolve the long-standing issue of car parking in the town.
“Multilevel car parking would help in traffic decongestion”, added Malik.
Mohamamd Ashraf, a resident, told Greater Kashmir that the town witnessed perennial traffic jams during the harvesting season when hundreds of trucks would enter on a daily basis.
He said that the parking space would do away with such jams.