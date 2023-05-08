Multiple avalanches bury vehicles, shut Srinagar-Kargil road

Ganderbal, May 08: Zojila Pass along Srinagar-Kargil road on Monday was closed for traffic movement after fresh snowfall and snow avalanches at various places, which buried two vehicles.
An official told Greater Kashmir that two vehicles including a passenger cab were hit by a snow avalanche near Panimath area and soon after a rescue operation was launched by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and the police.
He said the passengers and drivers were rescued safely.
A BRO official said that it has been snowing at Zojila Pass since today morning and the road has become slippery. He said that several avalanches have occurred at many places blocking the road.
The official said that once the weather shows some improvement the road clearance work would be taken up.