Mumkin scheme helping J&K youth achieve their goals

Under the scheme, unemployed youth are being facilitated to procure small commercial vehicles on a subsidised basis to establish a sustainable livelihood in the transport sector.

The ‘Mumkin’ is a livelihood programme designed primarily for unemployed young people in the age group of 18 to 35 years. Through the scheme, small commercial vehicles are being provided to the youth with the banking partner extending the loan facility to the extent of 100 percent for the on-road price of the vehicle to be purchased.