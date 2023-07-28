Municipal Corporation elections: CEO orders Special summary revision of electoral rolls

Srinagar, July 28: A special summary revision of the electoral rolls is being taken up from Tuesday (August 1, 2018) in all the wards of Srinagar and Jammu Municipal corporations as per directions of the Chief Electoral Officer, J&K, with July 1, 2023, as the qualifying date for enrollment.
The terms of both the corporations are set to end in November 2023. General elections for both the bodies were held in September-October 2018.
“Whereas, in terms of Rule 12 of the J&K, Municipal Corporation (Elections) rules, 2003, the electoral rolls have to be revised in the prescribed manner before the conduct of each general election to the corporations or for any ward or for a by-election to fill a casual vacancy in such ward; whereas, it has been decided to revise/update the municipal electoral rolls for these corporations with reference to 01-07-2023 as the qualifying date,” read an order, issued by the CEO, J&K, Pandurang Pole.
As per the order, the date of publication of draft electoral rolls has been fixed as 01-08-2023. The period of filing claims and objections will be from 01 August to 13th August. The final publication of electoral rolls has been fixed as 25th August.