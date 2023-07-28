Municipal Corporation elections: CEO orders Special summary revision of electoral rolls

Srinagar, July 28: A special summary revision of the electoral rolls is being taken up from Tuesday (August 1, 2018) in all the wards of Srinagar and Jammu Municipal corporations as per directions of the Chief Electoral Officer, J&K, with July 1, 2023, as the qualifying date for enrollment.

The terms of both the corporations are set to end in November 2023. General elections for both the bodies were held in September-October 2018.