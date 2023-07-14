Municipal Council Baramulla elects new president

Umar Kakroo, while talking to the media said that he will ensure the speedy work on different projects aimed at the development of Baramulla town. He said Baramulla town is facing several issues and his priority will be to address all those issues in a short time. “The new team will ensure that there is no pause in the development process of the town. We have a clear blueprint for the development of town and very soon it will be given practical shape,” said Omar Kakroo.

The ex- president, Ta wseef Raina, said that he will extend full sport to the newly elected president and there will be no compromise over the issue of development of the town.

“What i did for the development of the town is in front of people. I wish best for the new team and I wish they will utilise their energy for the betterment of the town,” said Raina.