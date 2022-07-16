Municipal Council Shopian begins door-to-door segregated waste collection

Shopian: A fleet of garbage vehicles has begun rolling down the streets of south Kashmir's Shopian to collect the muck in segregated form, giving the residents a reason to cheer up.
With speakers mounted on them, the mini garbage pickup vehicles of Municipal Council Shopian ( MCS) announce their arrival in each of the 17 wards as soon as they show up to collect the door-to-door garbage.
On Saturday morning , Subah Koul, chairman MCS flagged off a fleet of 8 garbage vehicles.
Each vehicle has two separate chambers for the collection of wet and dry waste.
"The vehicles, provided by the Director Urban Local Bodies , Sringar, will stop at the door steps of the residents to collect the garbage in segregated form", said Suhail Malik, Executive officer of the MCS.
According to Malik, at least 95 percent of the households falling within the muncipal limits of the districts had already been provided with the dustbins for the collection of door-to door- waste.
He said that they were trying to generate sanitation appropriate behaviour among the residents.
"The idea is to move to a zero waste community", Malik said.
"The District Magistrate has allotted the land for its establishment", he said.
Showkat Ahmad, a local resident told Greater Kashmir that it was quite an appreciable move by the MCS.
"However, it is yet to be seen if the MCS could continue the service uninterruptedly", said Ahmad.