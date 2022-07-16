Municipal Council Shopian begins door-to-door segregated waste collection

Shopian: A fleet of garbage vehicles has begun rolling down the streets of south Kashmir's Shopian to collect the muck in segregated form, giving the residents a reason to cheer up.

With speakers mounted on them, the mini garbage pickup vehicles of Municipal Council Shopian ( MCS) announce their arrival in each of the 17 wards as soon as they show up to collect the door-to-door garbage.

On Saturday morning , Subah Koul, chairman MCS flagged off a fleet of 8 garbage vehicles.