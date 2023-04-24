Municipal Council Shopian demolishes illegal structure

Shopian, Apr 24: The Municipal Council Shopian ( MCS) here on Monday tore down an illegally erected structure in south Kashmir's Shopian district.
The officials of MCS demolished a structure, comprising two shops, and a residential room, constructed on Kahchari land at Pinjoora village of the district.
The property belonged to Bilal Ahmad Mir, a resident of Pinjoora village.
Suhail Malik, Executive officer of MCS told Greater Kashmir that the structure was erected during a public holiday.
"They had taken undue advantage of the Eid holiday and constructed the structure hurriedly", he said.
Malik said that the MCS officials sprang into action as soon as the matter came to "our notice."
He advised the residents to start construction only after taking due permission from the concerned authorities.