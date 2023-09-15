Municipal Elections 2023 | Preparedness reviewed in Bandipora

The DEO stressed on the importance of conducting free and fair elections, underscoring the role that local governance plays in the overall development and welfare of the district.

The meeting held a detailed discussion on the preparations for the Municipal Election 2023. Various aspects, including the deployment of security forces, availability of polling stations, and the training of election staff, were thoroughly reviewed. The DEO directed the officials to ensure that all necessary arrangements are in place well in advance of the election dates being announced.