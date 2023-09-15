Municipal Elections 2023 | Preparedness reviewed in Bandipora

Bandipora, Sep 15: The District Election Officer (DEO) Bandipora, Dr Owais Ahmad Friday convened a meeting to review the preparedness for the upcoming Municipal Election 2023 and the preparation for the second supplement of Panchayat electoral rolls.
The DEO stressed on the importance of conducting free and fair elections, underscoring the role that local governance plays in the overall development and welfare of the district.
The meeting held a detailed discussion on the preparations for the Municipal Election 2023. Various aspects, including the deployment of security forces, availability of polling stations, and the training of election staff, were thoroughly reviewed. The DEO directed the officials to ensure that all necessary arrangements are in place well in advance of the election dates being announced.
The meeting also discussed the preparation of the second supplement of Panchayat electoral rolls. On the occasion, the concerned presented an overview of the progress made so far and the steps taken to ensure accuracy and completeness in the electoral rolls. The DEO stressed the importance of updating the rolls to reflect the latest demographic changes. Dr Owais, on the occasion, directed a comprehensive voter awareness campaign to educate people about the importance of voting and the electoral process.