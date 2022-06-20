Murder of contractor in 1996 | Court declines bail to accused

Srinagar: A Court here denied bail to accused Ghulam Rasool Ganaie in connection with a case relating to the murder of a contractor from Nishat here nearly three decades ago.
“The offences allegedly committed by the accused are serious and heinous and the offence is against State and Society,” siad 4th Additional sessions judge Srinagar, Naushad Ahmed Khan while declining the bail to Ganie, a resident of Garoora Bandipora.
“The proof which is likely to come on the record cannot be allowed to be thwarted by the accused at this stage,” the court said, adding “In the facts and circumstances of the case, I am of the considered opinion that this is a fit case for invoking exception to the general rule (bail not jail)”.