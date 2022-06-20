Murder of contractor in 1996 | Court declines bail to accused

Srinagar: A Court here denied bail to accused Ghulam Rasool Ganaie in connection with a case relating to the murder of a contractor from Nishat here nearly three decades ago.

“The offences allegedly committed by the accused are serious and heinous and the offence is against State and Society,” siad 4th Additional sessions judge Srinagar, Naushad Ahmed Khan while declining the bail to Ganie, a resident of Garoora Bandipora.