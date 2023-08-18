Mushaal Mullick's appointment as minister by Pak govt endorsement of terrorism in J&K: Tarun Chugh

Srinagar, Aug 18: BJP National General Secretary and party in-charge J&K Tarun Chugh Friday lashed out at Pakistan saying "Mushaal Mullick's appointment as minister in the neighboring country endorses India's claim that Pakistan is harbouring terrorism and terrorists".
Chugh said Pakistan has always provided refuge to most wanted terrorists who are involved in destabilising security and sovereignty of India. He said the wife of banned JKLF chief Mohammad Yasin Malik has been appointed as Minister in Anwar ul Haq led government in Pakistan. "Pakistan has once again provided evidence that this country has been established to harbour terrorism and provide refuge to terrorists," Chugh said.
He also said that Malik's wife has been involved in spreading fabricated stories against India and its Army while as her husband, who was a dreaded terrorist and was involved in the killing of security forces personnel, Kashmiri Pandits and civilians, is surviving life sentence in New Delhi's Tihar. "Instead of reining elements inimical to peace, Pakistan is repeatedly resorting to such actions that harms national interest of India. We urge international bodies to take cognizance of the matter and stop Pakistan from giving political space to terrorists," Chugh said.
Mushaal took oath along with 18 members of Pakistan's interim cabinet. However, due to her dual nationality, Mushaal will not be a full-fledged minister but will work as a special advisor on human rights issues to PM Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar, Pakistan media has said.