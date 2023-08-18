Mushaal Mullick's appointment as minister by Pak govt endorsement of terrorism in J&K: Tarun Chugh

Srinagar, Aug 18: BJP National General Secretary and party in-charge J&K Tarun Chugh Friday lashed out at Pakistan saying "Mushaal Mullick's appointment as minister in the neighboring country endorses India's claim that Pakistan is harbouring terrorism and terrorists".

Chugh said Pakistan has always provided refuge to most wanted terrorists who are involved in destabilising security and sovereignty of India. He said the wife of banned JKLF chief Mohammad Yasin Malik has been appointed as Minister in Anwar ul Haq led government in Pakistan. "Pakistan has once again provided evidence that this country has been established to harbour terrorism and provide refuge to terrorists," Chugh said.