Mushtaq Chaya hopes foreign G20 delegates will help lift travel advisories against Kashmir

Srinagar, May 21: Jammu and Kashmir Hoteliers Club chairman Mushtaq Chaya on Sunday expressed hope that the delegates of G20 countries will help lift travel advisories against visiting Kashmir in different countries

In an interview with KNS, Chaya said that he was fully satisfied with the development activities carried by LG administration ahead of G20 meeting in Srinagar from May 22.

He said that the delegates of 20 countries will play significant role in tourism promotion in Kasmir valley.