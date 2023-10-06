Music festival held in Bandipora to promote tourism, culture

Apart from the musical performances, Kashur Fankar also hosted master classes conducted by renowned musicians and artists.

Attendees were treated to a feast for their ears in addition to the scenic beauty of natural wonders of the region.

Dr Owais, on the occasion, said that the gathering here serves as an inspiration for the whole valley of Kashmir to preserve the cultural heritage of Kashmiri tradition. He said that youth is full of potential, which needs to be nurtured given proper platform. Talent should not be hidden, it must be expressed through such platforms, the DC added.