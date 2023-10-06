Music festival held in Bandipora to promote tourism, culture

Bandipora, Oct 6: With the aim of promoting Bandipora as prominent tourist destination, a vibrant “Koshur Funkar” event was today held as part of Bandipora Autumn Festival at the Wular Vantage Park in Bandipora
The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora, Dr Owais Ahmad presided over the vibrant music festival.
The event organised by District Administration in collaboration with Ali Sports Academy, Bandipora, was attended by aspiring musicians, prominent singers, and artists from the valley to showcase their extraordinary talents. Besides the young music aspirants, the top singers and artists from the valley, including Gulzar Ahmad Ganaie, Noor Mohammad, Nazir Ganaie were also present on the occasion.
Kashur Fankar proved to be a remarkable platform for budding artists to display their musical prowess and artistic flair. The festival was organised to nurture and promote the rich cultural heritage and artistic diversity of the Kashmir Valley.
During the event, a captivating lineup of musical performances, ranging from traditional Kashmiri folk music to contemporary genres, showcasing the versatility of the local artist, were performed. The rich cultural traditions of Kashmir mesmerized the audience in the occasion.
Apart from the musical performances, Kashur Fankar also hosted master classes conducted by renowned musicians and artists.
Attendees were treated to a feast for their ears in addition to the scenic beauty of natural wonders of the region.
Dr Owais, on the occasion, said that the gathering here serves as an inspiration for the whole valley of Kashmir to preserve the cultural heritage of Kashmiri tradition. He said that youth is full of potential, which needs to be nurtured given proper platform. Talent should not be hidden, it must be expressed through such platforms, the DC added.
The DC extended his gratitude to all involved and expressed optimism for the continued growth of the local artistic community.
Shafat Ahmad, Mohammad Mudasir, Yawar Ayoub, Arshid Margo, Ishfaq Ahmad Wani were among the budding singers who made it to finals. However, after many singing rounds, the jury declared Yawar Ayoub as the winner of “Kashur Fankar.” People on the occasion congratulated the winner and other participants.