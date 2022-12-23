Musical event held at Aryans College

The event was graced by Justice (retd.) Vinod Kumar Sharma, Lokpal Punjab as Chief Guest while the Guests of Honour were Adv. Satya Pal Jain, Additional Solicitor General, Govt. Of India; Shashi Prabha, IPS, ADGP, Punjab & Sk Panigrahi, Field General Manager, Punjab National Bank. Dr. Anshu Kataria, President, Sargam Society and Chairman, Aryans Group of Colleges, Rajpura, Near Chandigarh presided over the event.

Justice (retd), Vinod Kumar Sharma, Lokpal Punjab appreciated the efforts of Sargam Society in organising this musical evening. He paid floral tribute to Atal Ji. He said that “Atal Bihari Vajpayee,’ the name and the man carries so many sentiments for the 21st century Indians.” An outstanding orator also remembered for his poems, he added.