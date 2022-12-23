Musical event held at Aryans College

Srinagar, Dec 23: To pay a musical tribute on the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratan, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Sargam Society of Indian Music & Art & Aryans Group of Colleges, Rajpura, Near Chandigarh, organized a musical evening.Three singers recited the poems and sang famous songs in the memory of Atal Ji. The event commenced with a lamp lighting ceremony and mementos were presented to singers during the felicitation ceremony.
The event was graced by Justice (retd.) Vinod Kumar Sharma, Lokpal Punjab as Chief Guest while the Guests of Honour were Adv. Satya Pal Jain, Additional Solicitor General, Govt. Of India; Shashi Prabha, IPS, ADGP, Punjab & Sk Panigrahi, Field General Manager, Punjab National Bank. Dr. Anshu Kataria, President, Sargam Society and Chairman, Aryans Group of Colleges, Rajpura, Near Chandigarh presided over the event.
Justice (retd), Vinod Kumar Sharma, Lokpal Punjab appreciated the efforts of Sargam Society in organising this musical evening. He paid floral tribute to Atal Ji. He said that “Atal Bihari Vajpayee,’ the name and the man carries so many sentiments for the 21st century Indians.” An outstanding orator also remembered for his poems, he added.
Adv. Satya Pal Jain congratulated the entire team of Sargam Societyand while paying tribute to Atal Ji said that he is known as ‘Bhishma-Pitamah’ of Indian politics. We are inspired by his rich service to the nation. He devoted his life towards making India strong and developed, Jain said.
Shashi Prabha, ADGP, Punjab, while addressing the audience highlighted that Atal Ji was one of the tallest Indian leaders, He was an eminent parliamentarian, able administrator, prolific writer, mesmerizing orator and above all, a great human being. Later, . Sk Panigrahi while remembering Atal ji in his address mentioned that he was a 'visionary' leader who took the country to unprecedented heights of development.
Dr. Anshu Kataria while thanking everyone said that we all including the Sargam society team as well as Aryans Team remembering Atal Ji on his Jayanti. We are inspired by his rich service to the nation. He had impacted the lives of millions of Indians. He said that every year we organize such events for music & arts lover. Later, he thanked all dignitaries to grace the occasion.
Sh. R D Kailey, Chairman, Sargam Society recited many poems and highlighted many famous quotes of Atal Ji. He also sang many songs & made the evening spell bound. Later, Sushil Nagpal, Vice President, Society & Manisha Sharma with their singing reverberated the hall and regaled the audience.
On the occasion, Kaveesh Kailey, General Secretary; MohinderPal Gupta , Program Advisor, Sargam Society & other office bearers were present beside many dignitaries among the audience.